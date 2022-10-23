Keegan Bradley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bradley finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

Keegan Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Keegan Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Bradley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.