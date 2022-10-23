Bogey-free 3-under 68 by K.H. Lee in the final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under.

At the 595-yard par-5 second, K.H. Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left K.H. Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Lee hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.