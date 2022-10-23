Justin Thomas shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Thomas had a 318-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 21-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.