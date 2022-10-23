  • Justin Thomas shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas hits wedge tight to yield birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.