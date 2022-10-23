Justin Suh shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Justin Suh hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Suh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Suh hit his 277 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 under for the round.