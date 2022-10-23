Jordan Spieth putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Jordan Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.