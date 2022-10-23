  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm cards birdie on No. 12 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.