Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jon Rahm hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Rahm hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.