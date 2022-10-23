John Huh shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

Huh got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Huh's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.