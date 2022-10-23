Jason Day shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Day chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Day at even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Day chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Day's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area, his second shot went 56 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Day hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.