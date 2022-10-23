J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Poston's tee shot went 236 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Poston hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.