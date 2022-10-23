J.J. Spaun shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Spaun hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Spaun's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.