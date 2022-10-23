Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

Hideki Matsuyama hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Matsuyama's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.