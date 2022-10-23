Harris English shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Harris English hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put English at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved English to 1 under for the round.