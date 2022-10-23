Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gary Woodland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.