Strong putting brings Emiliano Grillo an even-par round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Emiliano Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Grillo's tee shot went 232 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.