Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 37th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, McCarthy's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.