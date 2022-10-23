-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Davis Riley in the final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Riley finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Davis Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Riley's 80 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Riley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Riley's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.
