Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Davis Riley in the final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Riley finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Davis Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Riley's 80 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Riley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Riley's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.