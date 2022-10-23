Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.