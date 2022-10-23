-
Corey Conners finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 12th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
