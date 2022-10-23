Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Morikawa's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Morikawa's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.