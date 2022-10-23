Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot went 46 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 61 yards to the native area, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.