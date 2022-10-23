Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kirk to 4 over for the round.