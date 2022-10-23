Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 72nd at 9 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.