Cameron Young shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cameron Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Young hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Young to 1 under for the round.

Young hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Young's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 12th. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Young hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Young hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.