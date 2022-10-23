Cam Davis rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Davis finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

Cam Davis hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.