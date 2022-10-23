Byeong Hun An shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, An had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, An went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th, An had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.