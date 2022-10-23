Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Harman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Harman's tee shot went 278 yards to the native area, his second shot went 124 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 77 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.