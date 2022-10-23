Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.