Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Steele hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 50-foot putt saving par. This put Steele at 2 under for the round.