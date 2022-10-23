Bio Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Bio Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 37th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Bio Kim hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Bio Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.