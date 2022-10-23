  • Billy Horschel shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Billy Horschel makes a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel rolls in 15-foot birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Billy Horschel makes a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 14th hole.