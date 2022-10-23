Billy Horschel shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Billy Horschel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Horschel hit his 101 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Horschel had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Horschel hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.