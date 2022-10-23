-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam makes birdie on No. 16 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 235 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
