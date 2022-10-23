Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Alex Smalley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.