  • Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley nearly eagles No. 12 at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.