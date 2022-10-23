Alex Noren shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 37th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Noren to even for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.