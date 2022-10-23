Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hadwin at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.