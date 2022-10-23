Aaron Wise shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day in 6th at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 365 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Wise chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.