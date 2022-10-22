Yoseop Seo shoots 6-over 77 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yoseop Seo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Seo finished his day in 76th at 12 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Seo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seo had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Seo to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Seo to 4 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Seo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Seo at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seo's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.

Seo tee shot went 220 yards to the native area and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seo to 3 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Seo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seo to 4 over for the round.

Seo got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Seo to 6 over for the round.