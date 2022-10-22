Yongjun Bae shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yongjun Bae hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bae hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Bae hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bae hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bae hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Bae at 1 over for the round.