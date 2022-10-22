Yeongsu Kim putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 third round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yeongsu Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day in 77th at 13 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Yeongsu Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Yeongsu Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kim tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.