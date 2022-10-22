Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Clark's tee shot went 323 yards to the native area, his second shot went 55 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Clark to even for the round.