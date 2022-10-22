Webb Simpson shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 65th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 350 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Simpson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.