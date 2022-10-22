Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hovland chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hovland's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.