Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.