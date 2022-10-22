Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the par-5 second, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Merritt's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Merritt's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.