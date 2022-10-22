  • 6-over 77 by Trey Mullinax in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland shoot matching 6-under 65's to share the lead.
    Round Recaps

    Mullinax, Woodland share the lead at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland shoot matching 6-under 65's to share the lead.