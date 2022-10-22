6-over 77 by Trey Mullinax in third round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Mullinax hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Mullinax's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Mullinax to 6 over for the round.