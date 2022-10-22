Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Tommy Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Fleetwood's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 273 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fleetwood's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.