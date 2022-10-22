Tom Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Kim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 78 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.