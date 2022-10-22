Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Hoge got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hoge hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hoge chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Hoge hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hoge's tee shot went 246 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.