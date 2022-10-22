Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under with Aaron Wise; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; and Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Moore hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.