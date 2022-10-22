Taylor Montgomery shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Montgomery hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Montgomery suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.