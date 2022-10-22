-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2022
-
Features
Harris English and Sungjae Im compete in bunker challenge
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Harris English and Sungjae Im teach you how to hit different fairway bunker shots before moving closer to the green for a long bunker shot and a fried egg bunker shot.
Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to even for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.
-
-