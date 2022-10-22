Sungjae Im shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to even for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.